Here’s what’s happening with mail for evacuees

As Northwest Territories evacuees anxiously await when they will be able to return home, some are wondering what is happening to their mail.

As of Thursday afternoon, Canada post had “red alerts” in place for Yellowknife, Fort Resolution, Fort Smith, Hay River and Ulukhaktok in the NWT, as well as Cambridge Bay, Gjoa Haven, Kugaaruk, Kugluktuk and Tayloak in Nunavut due to impacts from wildfires. That means mail delivery remains suspended for those locations.

The postal service said letter mail and parcels destined for those locations remain are being held securely at a facility in Edmonton. It said it is not currently possible for residents to access that mail.

“Canada Post continues to put contingency measures in place, assessing the situation and options, to best serve affected residents and to keep them connected,” a spokesperson stated in an email.

Updates can be found on Canada Post’s closures and service interruptions page.

Customers with questions about mail delivery can contact Canada Post’s customer service online at canadapost.ca/support or by calling 1-866-607-6301.

In a statement earlier this week, Amazon said it would communicate directly with customers in affected areas regarding any changes to expected deliveries. It added the company’s customer service is available 24/7.

“The safety of our customers, employees and partners is our first priority.”

Delivery company Intelcom said all deliveries are on hold until evacuation orders are lifted, and independent delivery contractors in the area have been evacuated for their safety.

It said packages are secure at Intelcom’s station in Edmonton awaiting clearance for delivery or possible return to shippers, depending on when evacuation orders are lifted.

“We are monitoring the situation closely, with a focus on security.”