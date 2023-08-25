NWT health authority launches support page for evacuees

As current evacuation orders extend into second and third weeks, the Northwest Territories Health and Social Services Authority has launched a services updates page for those affected.

The page includes information such as contacts for remote prescription refills, cancer care, child and family services, and delivery sites for pregnant people. The health authority encourages evacuees to check the page often as it is being updated as new information becomes available.

For more information on health services and evacuee supports, people can call 811 if they are in the NWT or (844) 259-1793 outside the territory.

NWT evacuees can also call 811 in Alberta or BC for information about services in those provinces, or (204) 788-8200 in Manitoba.

The health authority said it is working to provide information to evacuees with upcoming appointments or ongoing care needs.

Cabin Radio has also created a guide with some information on health, financial and other supports.

Evacuation orders for Fort Smith, Hay River, Kátł’odeeche First Nation and Enterprise will enter their third week this weekend. Yellowknife, Ndılǫ, Dettah and the Ingraham Trail have been under an evacuation order since the evening of August 16.

Officials have said it is not safe for residents to return to evacuated communities while RCMP said people can be charged for doing so if they are not essential workers.