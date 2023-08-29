Non-essential GNWT staff asked to redeploy to support evacuees

NWT government employees in non-essential positions are being asked to consider temporarily switching jobs to support evacuees.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, NWT finance minister Caroline Wawzonek said redeployment presents “an opportunity for employees who would like to contribute but cannot work remotely due to a lack of technology or workspace.”

She added that the territory requires support in several areas.

For instance, navigator/support persons are needed most urgently in Edmonton and Calgary. The role involves supporting Elders with daily living, such as delivering meals or assisting people who need help traveling to and from meal locations or medical appointments.

Pathfinders are also needed at evacuation centres. These people are intended to help residents access information and supports onsite, as well as answer questions and provide online assistance via email or phone. Online pathfinders need access to a computer and phone.

GNWT staff interested in redeploying can find more information through BearNet, an employee information portal.

Wawzonek said those interested in redeployment should follow these steps:

1. Speak to your supervisor to ensure that you are available for deployment.

2. Identify your interest using the NWT Wildfires Redeployment Application.

3. A representative from the Department of Finance will contact you to arrange the details if a reassignment opportunity is identified for you.