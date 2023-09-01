NWT Fest to take place in Edmonton on Sunday

A benefit concert for NWT evacuees is being held at the Borden Park Bandshell in Edmonton this Sunday.

Organizer Nick Bevington says the concert is to show evacuees that “Edmonton cares,” while raising money to support the territory’s residents financially.

Bevington was born in Fort Smith and spent 13 years in Yellowknife before moving to Edmonton. He says he’s proud of the support Alberta has given to his home territory.

“It’s very close to home. I have a lot of friends and family there still, and we’ve got some family staying with us right now,” he told Cabin Radio.

“We have a longstanding history with the North here in Edmonton, and I think, so far, Alberta and in particular Edmonton has been very hospitable to the evacuees. We just want to continue to show that love and support.”

The concert will feature performances from NWT musicians such as Leela Gilday alongside the likes of Ian Rossiter and the Hot Club of Zama – who, though not from the NWT, are a crowd favourite at Hay River’s Hay Days festival. A few Edmonton musicians will also make an appearance.

The one-day event is for all ages. Attendees can expect food trucks as well as a liquor bar in the evening. Bevington says the goal is to bring a displaced community together again.

“We just want to get as many evacuees out as possible,” he said.

“We’ve got a great lineup and I think everybody will be able to appreciate something there, whatever your taste in music is.”

Borden Park is conveniently located right next to the Expo Centre for evacuees who don’t have transportation.

Tickets are free for NWT residents and $27 for all other attendees. All proceeds from ticket sales will be donated to United Way NWT for wildfire relief efforts.

A schedule for the day, as well as tickets, can be found on the event’s Facebook page.