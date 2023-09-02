GNWT opens ‘pre-registration process’ for flights back to Yellowknife

The NWT government has opened what it calls a “pre-registration” website for people needing flights back to Yellowknife when the evacuation order lifts.

The city is currently expected to reopen to residents on Wednesday, September 6.

Head to this GNWT webpage for more information about pre-registering so you can be given a space on a flight home.

The territorial government said it would use the pre-registration process to figure out passenger lists for flights back to Yellowknife and book the aircraft it needs for each “established flight hub.”

Which hubs those will be is not yet clear.

“Flight hubs across Alberta are currently being identified and will be finalized based on need. Evacuees can also pre-register for flights from Whitehorse, Yukon and Winnipeg, Manitoba,” the GNWT stated.

“Pending evacuation orders being lifted, flights will depart as early as Wednesday, September 6 and continue for an estimated five days.”

When you are assigned to a flight, you will get your flight details “at least 24 hours before departure via email or text,” the GNWT stated, as well as information about ground transportation from evacuation centres to airports.

“When email or text are unavailable, information will be provided to evacuees over the phone,” the territory added.