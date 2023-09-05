Mavis Cli-Michaud to run for Nahendeh MLA

Mavis Cli-Michaud says she is joining the list of prospective candidates planning to run for Nahendeh MLA this fall.

Cli-Michaud most recently served as chair of the Mackenzie Valley Land and Water Board.

On her appointment to that role in 2017, the board said she had spent decades working at the federal government “with a focus on communications, finance and human resource management, and socio-economic planning.”

Cli-Michaud confirmed by email on Monday that she intends to run in the Nahendeh district.

The incumbent is environment and communities minister Shane Thompson, who has held the Nahendeh seat since 2015. Thompson has yet to publicly state whether he will seek re-election.

Even if Thompson doesn’t run, there are already five people who have declared they will put their name forward: Cli-Michaud, Josh Campbell, Hillary Deneron, Darlene Sibbeston and Les Wright.

Polling day was previously scheduled for October 3 but has been pushed back by six weeks to November 14 after multiple NWT communities were evacuated in August.

The Nahendeh district encompasses Fort Simpson, Fort Liard, Wrigley, Nahanni Butte, Jean Marie River and Sambaa K’e.