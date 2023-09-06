Don’t let your kids play in highway burn areas, says NWT Fire

The NWT’s wildfire agency says firefighters found children “playing in burned forest area along the highway” on Wednesday.

Where, exactly, fire crews encountered that scene was not made clear. However, thousands of Yellowknifers were on the NWT’s highway system heading home on Wednesday after the city’s evacuation order lifted.

“This is extremely dangerous,” NWT Fire wrote in an email.

“There are hot ash pits along the highway, dangerous trees with damaged root systems which could fall, along with continued active fire in some areas.”

The wildfire agency urged anyone travelling not to “interact with burned forest areas” while travelling.

There are many such areas along the roads between Alberta and Yellowknife, including regions of the South Slave along Highway 1 as well as stretches of Highway 3 between Behchokǫ̀ and Yellowknife.

“Do not interact with burned forest areas while you are travelling, “NWT Fire wrote.

“It is very dangerous to you and pulls emergency responders away from important work.”