Re-entry flight pre-registration closing on Friday, GNWT says

Yellowknife evacuees needing flights back home from Alberta have until 8pm on Friday to pre-register, the territorial government said on Thursday.

Free flights carrying evacuees home from Calgary began on Wednesday. Flights from Edmonton were understood to be starting on Thursday.

The GNWT has said it expects those flights to continue until at least Sunday.

“Flight pre-registration will close on Friday, September 8 at 8pm,” the GNWT wrote in a message that, by 10:50am, appeared only on Facebook and not on the territory’s public safety website or flight pre-registration page. No notice was given to news outlets.

If you don’t pre-register by Friday at 8pm, the territory said, “you will be responsible for booking and paying for your own return to Yellowknife.”

The deadline applies only to Yellowknife-area evacuees. Return dates for South Slave evacuees, and the methods available to get them home, have yet to be announced.

Anyone with questions about flight pre-registration or their flight confirmation is asked by the GNWT to call 1-888-383-4830.