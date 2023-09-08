Yellowknife businesses: Let’s get customers back through your doors

On this page, we’re helping Yellowknife businesses tell you about restart dates, opening hours and any special offers or products and services they have.

We know returning evacuees need information about their favourite stores and services, and we know our businesses will need help as they get started again.

Residents: Scroll down to read messages from Yellowknife businesses who can’t wait for you to come back. See what’s on offer and follow links to more information.

Businesses: You do not have to pay to advertise on this page. Please only pay what you can. Click here to scroll down to the form.

Messages from YK businesses to you

Hi Yellowknife! We are so glad to be back safe and sound. So incredibly grateful to Red Deer for having us! So very grateful to our firefighters, the many visiting firefighters and other personnel, the military and all who helped keep our community safe.

We are opening and running a 60% sale, because it’s time to have parties again! Love the NWT and so glad it is our home.

I am offering 40% off my services for all Northwest Territories residents starting September 15.

I offer pedicures, full body waxing, brow lamination, brow and eye lash tint.

After these trying times for all of us, Yellowknife Domino’s will be open regular hours starting Monday September 11, 2023.

Please be patient with us as we await the rest of our Domino’s Family to arrive and prepare to serve our friends, family and loyal customers.

Fill out this form to advertise here

Businesses: Use the form below to send us the advertising text you would like us to run and tell us what you can afford. Anything up to $100 makes sense and if you can’t afford to pay, that’s OK. Just enter $0. If you’d like to add an image or a logo, please email that to us.

We will send invoices to participating businesses in the coming days for the amount each business specifies.

Please only use the form if you hold a valid business licence in Yellowknife.

What should I say?

Yellowknifers are going to want to know how they can help you. When does your business reopen? What will your hours be? What can your business offer people? Use the form to say anything you like and provide a link so we can send people to your business.

And this is free?

If you can afford to pay, please pay – anything up to $100 plus GST. We’re in the same situation as most Yellowknife businesses, it is not a financial picnic over here either. But we’re getting hundreds of thousands of page views weekly and we want to use that to help businesses out. If you’re struggling, just put $0 on the form below. Do not think twice about doing that. We get it and we want to help. Email us if you need more information.

