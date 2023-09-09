Highway 1 closed south of Enterprise on Saturday morning

A 30-km section of NWT Highway 1 has closed south of Enterprise because of heavy smoke, the territorial government said just before 8am on Saturday.

Posting on Facebook, the territory said the highway was closed between Enterprise and kilometre marker 58. (The NWT border is kilometre zero.)

The GNWT said “heavy smoke from wildfires” was to blame.

“Please obey all road signs and follow the direction of emergency management officials,” the territory wrote.

One driver, Helen Barrieau, used an InReach satellite device to tell Cabin Radio her vehicle had been held at a spot near Alexandra Falls for an hour as of 8am on Saturday. She reported poor visibility.

Highway 1 is the only road connecting Alberta to the NWT. Hundreds of residents returning to Yellowknife, where an evacuation order was lifted on Wednesday, were expected to use the highway over Saturday and Sunday.

There was no immediate information regarding the expected duration of Saturday’s closure. Earlier in the week, territorial officials had stressed they did not anticipate lengthy closures in the first few days of residents’ return.

More: Check the GNWT’s highway conditions map

However, weekend conditions are expected to be conducive toward “highly active” fire in the South Slave, meaning the likelihood of significant smoke also increases.

As of 8am there were no reported concerns elsewhere on the highway network. Highway 7 from Fort Liard to the BC border has reopened, but Highway 77 on the BC side is listed as open only for essential travel between 7am and 7pm daily.