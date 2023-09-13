Support from northerners like you keeps our journalism alive. Sign up here.

Jean Marie River to elect new chief in October

Simona Rosenfield·
A file image of Jean Marie River in June 2022. Caitrin Pilkington/Cabin Radio

Jean Marie River will elect a new Chief of the Tthets’éhk’edélî First Nation on October 16, according to an announcement on the community’s Facebook page.

The nomination period for candidates runs from September 18 to October 2. Nomination forms are available at the band office during its operating hours.

On October 30, the community will then elect an Elder and youth representative to complete its council. The nomination period for those positions runs from September 25 to October 9.

Chief Nolene Hardisty stepped down at council’s request earlier this year, after which two interim chiefs were selected – Arial Sanguez and Carla Norwegian. The forthcoming election will dissolve those positions.

“This time around was kind-of unique,” said Sanguez. “They appointed myself and Carla because we’re the two youngest and they kind-of just wanted us to get used to, I guess, the chief’s role.”

This year’s election is back on track, Sanguez said, after the last election was delayed by flooding in 2021.

