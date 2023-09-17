In pictures: Through wildfire-hit NWT by road

Advertisement.
Thousands of people are driving home through a much-changed Northwest Territories landscape this month.
Most Yellowknife residents made the trip earlier in September. Residents of Hay River, the Kátł’odeeche First Nation and Fort Smith are just starting their journeys now.
In the small hamlet of Enterprise, which was devastated by a mid-August wildfire, that trip home may be some time away – and there may be little left to come home to.
Yellowknife photographer Bill Braden, driving home to the city with his family, documented the trip with his camera.
On this page, explore his images from the highway of a journey home that now looks significantly different.
