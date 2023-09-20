NWT legislature’s new MMIWG monument to be unveiled

A monument to murdered and missing Indigenous women and girls will be formally revealed at the NWT legislature on the morning of October 4.

The Legislative Assembly previously said the monument will serve to “commemorate the lives lost and the lives that continue to be lost in the MMIWG crisis, to bring awareness to the MMIWG crisis, and to provide a space for people to go when they would like to remember lives lost to this crisis.”

October 4 is Canada’s annual National Day of Action for missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls and two-spirited people.

Last year, the legislature said Indigenous groups would be asked for input on the monument’s design, which prospective contractors were told must “not only recognize the lives that have been lost, but also educate both residents and visitors who may not fully understand this issue.”

“Awareness will be the stepping-stone toward both greater cultural understanding among residents and action to end the MMIWG crisis,” a request for proposals stated.

The NWT’s commissioning of a monument follows the 2021 unveiling of a Yukon monument in Whitehorse.

Meanwhile, a separate gathering at the territorial legislature on Wednesday this week will take place in solidarity with northern queer and two-spirit youth.

From 11am till 1pm, organizers have asked people to attend to “show resistance against” an apparent series of marches in Canadian cities against aspects of queer-inclusive education.