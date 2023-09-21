Yellowknife to host ‘welcome home’ show on Saturday

Yellowknife’s Somba K’e Park will host a special welcome-home event on Saturday, the city says.

From 2-4pm on September 23, musicians and other entertainers will perform at Somba K’e Civic Plaza, the City of Yellowknife stated in a Wednesday press release, celebrating residents’ return after a three-week wildfire-induced evacuation that began on August 16.

Saturday’s music will be accompanied by a kids’ zone featuring bouncy castles and face-painting.

The city told residents to bring food from elsewhere, recommending takeout “from a local restaurant or food vendor” as City Hall simultaneously launched a shop-local campaign.

If you send a receipt to the city showing $50 or more spent at local businesses from September 22-24, you could win one of 10 $100 gift cards to a local business of your choice, the city said.

A form will appear on the city’s website on Friday, allowing you to submit receipts. You can have up to two entries in your name, each from a different business. Winners will be drawn on September 29.

“The last few weeks have been stressful and the city knows that residents are settling back into their regular routines,” Wednesday’s press release read.

“Please come and support our local businesses while reconnecting with the community.”