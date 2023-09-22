Lucy Kuptana says she’ll run for MLA in Nunakput

Tuktoyaktuk’s senior administrator says she will run for office in this fall’s territorial election.

Posting to Facebook on Thursday evening, Lucy Kuptana wrote: “On October 16 I intend to file my nomination papers as a candidate in the territorial election for MLA of Nunakput.”

October 16 is the day the election period begins, with polling day now on November 14 having been delayed by the NWT’s wildfire crisis.

Nunakput, currently represented by Jackie Jacobson, spans the communities of Paulatuk, Sachs Harbour, Tuktoyaktuk and Ulukhaktok.

Jacobson has served two spells as Nunakput MLA, from 2007 to 2015 and 2019 onward. Whether he’ll seek re-election this fall is not yet clear.

Kuptana currently sits on Aurora College’s board of governors and was formerly director of operations for the Inuvialuit Regional Corporation.