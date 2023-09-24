Inuvik Native Band says it’ll spend $1.6M on youth programming

The Inuvik Native Band says it will use $1.6 million provided through the federal Jordan’s Principle to offer more programming for youth aged up to 18.

In a news release on Friday, the band said the money would pay for a new 14-passenger van to drive youth to activities, as well as funding on-the-land, cultural, health, education and recreation programs.

“This is a great day for our Band and for the expansion of services to our children and youth,” Chief Robert Charlie-Tetlichi was quoted as saying.

“Without the passion and commitment of many, this funding and more would not have been possible.”

Jordan’s Principle is named for Jordan River Anderson, a boy from Norway House Cree Nation in Manitoba, whose death brought about change in the way governments take responsibility for funding the needs of First Nations children.

Since 2016, funds paid out under Jordan’s Principle amount to more than $3.5 billion.