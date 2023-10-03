Łútsël K’é signs recreation deal with Mount Royal University

A Calgary university will send students to set up recreation programs in Łútsël K’é under the terms of a new five-year agreement.

Mount Royal University said students from its Faculty of Health, Community and Education will head to the community under the terms of a deal suggested by Łútsël K’é Dene First Nation Chief James Marlowe.

“This signing is very important. Łútsël K’é is a small, remote community and programs and services are needed for our youth,” Marlowe was quoted as saying in a Monday news release.

“This partnership that we are creating is for the greater community, and I think we are going to see a great benefit for our youth. Practicum students who choose to come here will benefit too, as they experience our culture and our way of living.”

The university said the agreement was signed on Saturday, the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

Students who take part “will be able to give back to the Łútsël K’é people by making a difference in the community and living the meaning of reconciliation,” stated Maggie Quance, an associate dean in the faculty.

Mount Royal said it’s working across its programs “to expand the range of practicum experiences to include rural, remote and international placements.”