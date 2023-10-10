Spencer Tracy says he’ll run in Frame Lake

Yellowknife’s Frame Lake district looks to be at least a five-way race after Spencer Tracy announced on Tuesday his plan to run.

Tracy said he had been motivated to seek office by his time working for the Native Women’s Association of the NWT, where he “learned first-hand how a lack of investment in housing, mental health, childcare, food security, addictions, and intimate partner violence has very real consequences.”

Tracy joins Deanna Cornfield, Julian Morse, John Stanley and Stuart Wray among people who have announced an intention to run in Frame Lake.

The election period begins on October 16, at which point nominations can be formalized. Polling day is November 14.

Incumbent Kevin O’Reilly will not seek re-election after eight years in office.

“I am excited about ideas that will lift all residents of the NWT. Now is the time to focus government spending on reducing our cost of living, building affordable housing, and improving services and supports for those in the grips of addiction and mental illness,” Tracy said in a press release.

Tracy moved to Yellowknife in 2007, his press release stated, and lives in Frame Lake. He said he had previously worked as an environmental scientist, teacher, carpenter, project manager and small business owner.