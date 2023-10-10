RJ Simpson confirms he’ll seek a third term in Hay River North

RJ Simpson says he will seek re-election in Hay River North in November’s territorial election.

First elected in 2015, Simpson spent one four-year term as a regular MLA before entering Caroline Cochrane’s cabinet in 2019. He is currently the education minister, justice minister and government house leader.

His father Rocky, the incumbent MLA for Hay River South, is also expected to seek re-election, though he has yet to make any public announcement of which Cabin Radio is aware.

RJ confirmed his intention to run again in a brief email to newsrooms on Tuesday.

He won 53 percent of Hay River North’s vote in a three-way contest in 2015, defeating then-incumbent Robert Bouchard, and was acclaimed in 2019 as the only candidate to stand.