Prime Minister to spend Wednesday in Hay River and KFN

Justin Trudeau will spend Wednesday visiting Hay River and the Kátł’odeeche First Nation according to notes published by his office.

The Prime Minister’s itinerary for Wednesday says he will spend the morning meeting with local leaders and visiting “local sites impacted by recent wildfires.”

Hay River and the Kátł’odeeche First Nation were each forced to evacuate twice by separate fires, once in May and again in August. The May wildfire damaged a number of the First Nation’s buildings, while the August fire did significant damage to some areas south and west of Hay River, and devastated the hamlet of Enterprise to the south.

At 11:45am, Trudeau is scheduled to receive a briefing on the fires and first responders’ efforts.

At 1:45pm, he’ll meet with the Northwest Territory Métis Nation, followed by a 3pm meeting with unspecified “First Nations leaders” according to the itinerary.

Wednesday’s visit is closed to Cabin Radio. Some elements of the trip will be reported elsewhere through a pool reporter – a representative of one news outlet allowed to attend and report on behalf of many.

Trudeau landed in Yellowknife on Tuesday and was said to be holding private meetings following his arrival.