GNWT publishes fall 2023 flu and Covid-19 vaccine clinic dates

The NWT government has announced the dates of its fall 2023 flu and Covid-19 vaccine clinics across the territory’s communities.

Not all communities have been assigned dates, but clinics announced so far are taking place across October and November.

David Maguire, a spokesperson for the NWT’s health authority, told Cabin Radio the Covid-19 vaccine on offer will be an updated version of the Moderna vaccine – targeting the recent Omicron XBB.1.5 variant – that was recently approved by Health Canada.

An updated Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine was also recently approved and will be introduced once the NWT receives supplies, Maguire said by email.

Reports suggest this year’s flu shots are likely to do a reasonably good job of keeping you out of hospital. Flu vaccines vary in success rate year by year, depending on the exact form of the influenza virus that’s circulating and how well vaccine manufacturers matched their products to that.

Yellowknife’s clinic for flu and Covid-19 shots will be walk-in only, with no ability to book an appointment in advance. The clinic will run from November 1-25 at a location to be confirmed, the NWT health authority’s website stated.

Ndılǫ and Dettah have clinics listed on October 25 and 26 respectively.

Fort Smith and Hay River have clinics taking place from October 23-27, with some extra availability at the end of October in Hay River.

Inuvik will offer walk-ins and appointments from October 16, while Norman Wells offers shots from 5pm till 6pm on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.

Fort Simpson already began offering its clinic on Tuesday and has more availability on Thursday and also Wednesday, October 18.

See the NTHSSA website for full information on dates, times and venues. All dates and times on this page are as they were shown on the afternoon of Wednesday, October 11.

“This schedule will be revised on an ongoing basis as details for some communities/clinics are finalized or added,” a spokesperson said by email.