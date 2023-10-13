Rocky Simpson will seek second term as Hay River South MLA

Rocky Simpson says he will seek a second term as the MLA for Hay River South, setting up another contest against Wally Schumann.

Schumann, who had been a minister in Bob McLeod’s government from 2015 to 2019, lost to Simpson by 350 votes to 322 four years ago, a result that stunned Schumann’s camp.

He had been talked of as a possible future premier until the defeat, which left him openly contemplating retirement.

By 2022, Schumann had decided to attempt a comeback, announcing more than a year ahead of this fall’s election that he would run again. Simpson, however, waited until Wednesday evening before telling a Cabin Radio reporter at a Hay River event that he intends to defend his seat.

Simpson’s decision to run means, for the second NWT election in a row, father Rocky will seek to win Hay River South while son RJ defends Hay River North. When both were successful in 2019, the unusual sight ensued of a father asking his son, a minister, questions in the legislature.

So far, nobody is understood to have put their name forward to run against RJ Simpson in Hay River North.

The election period begins on October 16, at which point candidates can formalize their run for office. Polling day is November 14.

Aastha Sethi contributed reporting.