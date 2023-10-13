‘Not goodbye,’ but Fishy People will take a break

Fishy People, the café and fish product store in Yellowknife’s Old Town, says it will not reopen in its current location.

In a Facebook post on Thursday evening, Fishy People said there were “major ongoing issues” with its building, the former Dancing Moose café, which backs onto Yellowknife Bay.

The problems, which were not specified, “remain unresolved and cannot be overlooked,” the post continued.

“As such, we have made the hard decision at this time that it is best to take a break, regroup, and find a location that is deserving of our next venue. This isn’t a goodbye but simply, a see ya later.”

The store had its genesis in the opening of Fish on the Bay, a pop-up fish shop and takeout joint on Yellowknife’s 51 Street, in 2020. By 2021, chef Niki Mckenzie had moved to the old Dancing Moose premises and opened The Garden in its outdoor bayside space.

Fishy People – tag line “fin dining” – followed.

While Mckenzie was instrumental to the feeding of hundreds of essential workers for weeks during Yellowknife’s recent evacuation, Fishy People never reopened its doors once residents returned.

It joins Miniso, a chain selling Japanese-style trinkets, in closing at least for the time being.

Miniso’s Yellowknife outlet said on Facebook this week it would “temporarily withdraw from the Yellowknife market” after October 31.

Fishy People says the public is welcome from 10am till 2pm on Saturday, October 14 for “your last chance (for now) to buy our signature preserves, fish products, and merchandise before they’re gone.”