Two men charged in Fort Smith over handgun, drugs

Police in Fort Smith say two men – one from Ontario, one from Alberta – face charges after allegedly being found with a loaded handgun, oxycontin and cocaine.

In a Friday news release, RCMP said the two were arrested on Wednesday after officers were told they were “unlawfully inside a residence in Fort Smith.”

Police say they arrested the men as they were trying to leave in a taxi.

“During a search incidental to the arrest, a loaded handgun was located on one of the men. Officers also found two loaded magazines, 35 tablets suspected to be oxycontin, seven grams of cocaine and approximately $600 in cash,” RCMP stated.

Police said 20-year-old Isiah Zehimi, of Tara, Ontario, faces charges related to trafficking, possessing the proceeds of crime and being unlawfully in a dwelling.

Ethienne Ruhumuriza, a 20-year-old from Edmonton, faces the same charges and is also charged with carrying a concealed weapon, possessing a restricted firearm without a licence, and possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

The charges against them have yet to be tested in court.