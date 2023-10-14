Men are ‘found and OK,’ family say, after days missing on lake

Two men reported missing after failing to come home on time from a Great Slave Lake fishing trip have been found and are being rescued, family members say.

Mark Elson, 51, and 65-year-old Samuel Roberts left Yellowknife for a Thursday afternoon trip on the lake. A search operation began early on Friday when they didn’t return.

A two-day search turned up nothing and a Hercules aircraft was being dispatched to help until, on Saturday evening, relatives of the men said they had turned up.

“Thank you, thank you, thank you,” wrote Elson’s daughter, Sonja Lea Martin-Elson, on Facebook just before 7pm. “They have been found and are okay. The coast guard is on the way to get them.”

Neysa Case, Roberts’ daughter, wrote: “Dad and Mark have been found and are ok, the coast guard is on their way to pick them up, it will take a few hours.”

Shortly after 7pm, RCMP confirmed the two men had been located by a Civil Air Search and Rescue Association flight. Their location was not provided in a short police statement.

Police said a Joint Rescue Coordination Centre aircraft dropped a communication device to the two men, who confirmed they were alive and “doing OK under the circumstances.”

A Canadian Coast Guard Auxiliary vessel “is on the way to pick them up,” RCMP said. “It is expected that they will be back in Yellowknife in a few hours.”

Days of searching

Roberts and Elson were said to have planned a day trip to a commercial fishing spot near Post Island, southeast of Yellowknife, but did not come home as expected that evening. A search operation began early on Friday morning when they weren’t in touch.

By 5pm on Saturday, RCMP said two days of searching by air and water had turned up nothing, to the point where the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre in Trenton had arranged for a Hercules aircraft to be sent north.

A huge area between Trout Rock, west of Yellowknife, and the East Arm of Great Slave Lake had been searched by air.

A Canadian Coast Guard Auxiliary vessel conducted “a more thorough check near Mirage Islands,” RCMP said earlier on Saturday, referring to a small island chain south of Yellowknife.