Police treating downtown Yellowknife death as homicide

RCMP in Yellowknife say the death of a man found seriously injured at a home on the city’s 47 Street is “being investigated as a homicide.”

Residents reported police tape outside a Hilltop Apartments building on that street earlier on Sunday morning.

In a news release, police said they had been called to a residence just after 8am on Sunday after being told “a man on scene had been seriously injured.”

The man was taken to hospital, police said, and pronounced dead a short time later.

The territory’s major crimes unit and a forensics team are now leading the investigation.

No further details about what took place were made public, nor was the deceased named, but RCMP did appeal for anyone “who has information about this incident or who was in the area of 47 Street and Franklin Avenue between 7am and 8am” to get in touch.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Yellowknife detachment at 867-669-1111 or leave a tip online.