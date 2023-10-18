NWT Election 2023: Where and when to hear from your candidates

As the 2023 territorial election season gets into full swing, candidates are putting up signs, pounding the pavement and knocking on doors.

Several organizations have announced debates and forums where MLA hopefuls can square off on election issues.

Below, we’ve listed where you can hear from the candidates in your district and find out where they stand on issues that matter to you.

We’ll update this page as more events are announced. If you know of an event we’ve missed, please send us an email.

Cabin Radio will also publish interviews with every candidate we can reach ahead of polling day on November 14.

Check out and bookmark our NWT Election 2023 homepage to follow our coverage, and head here for more information on how to vote.

NWT

The Northern Territories Federation of Labour and PSAC North are hosting an all candidates forum at 7pm on October 24 at Northern United Place in Yellowknife. The organizations said questions will focus on the labour movement in the North.

NWT youth mental and sexual health organization FOXY, or fostering open expression among youth, is hosting an all candidates forum at 6:30pm on October 30 at the Explorer Hotel in Yellowknife. It said the forum will feature questions from young adults and youth across the territory about social justice, intersectionality and the values that will guide the next Legislative Assembly.

Yellowknife

The Sir John Franklin High School Green Team and the SJF Debate Club are organizing a public forum for all Yellowknife area candidates at the high school from 7-9pm on November 1. The groups said the forum will focus on issues, including environmental concerns, that are important to youth and allow youth to better connect with territorial leaders. Members of the public are invited to attend.

Dene Nahjo is holding a forum at the Tree of Peace Friendship Centre on November 9 and 10 from 6:30pm to 9pm both nights, with a focus on Indigenous issues. Candidates for Tu Nedhé-Wiilideh, Great Slave, Yellowknife North and Yellowknife Centre have been invited to attend the forum on November 9. Candidates for Frame Lake, Range Lake, Yellowknife South and Kam Lake have been invited the following night. The event will be broadcast online for those who are unable to attend in person.

NWT political transparency website Open NWT is hosting debates for each of Yellowknife’s seven districts between October 29 and November 3. Each debate will be live-streamed and recorded for people who are unable to attend in person. Residents are invited to submit questions or topics of interest for a particular district. District Date Time Location Yellowknife North October 29 7-9pm Weledeh Catholic School gym Yellowknife South October 30 7-9pm NJ Macpherson School gym Frame Lake October 30 7-9pm École William McDonald Middle School gym Yellowknife Centre November 1 7-9pm Mildred Hall School gym Kam Lake November 1 7-9pm NJ Macpherson School gym Range Lake November 2 7-9pm Range Lake North School gym Great Slave November 3 6-7:30pm École Sir John Franklin School gym