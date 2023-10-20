Final day for candidates to come forward in NWT’s 2023 election

There were 50 candidates running across the NWT’s 19 electoral districts as Friday dawned, the last day for nominations to be accepted ahead of polling day on November 14.

Anyone else intending to run has until 2pm to submit a list of 15 nominators and a $200 deposit. There will follow a window from 2pm till 5pm for any candidate to back out if they so choose.

At 5pm, the candidate lists for the territory’s 2023 election will be finalized.

As Friday began, six of the 19 districts appeared destined for acclamations – the process whereby only one candidate runs and is effectively gifted the district, with no need for a formal election to go ahead.

The six districts with one candidate so far are:

Inuvik Twin Lakes (Lesa Semmler);

Kam Lake (Caitlin Cleveland);

Monfwi (Jane Weyallon Armstrong);

Nunakput (Lucy Kuptana);

Tu Nedhé-Wiilideh (Richard Edjericon); and

Yellowknife South (Caroline Wawzonek).

Of the six, five involve incumbents as the only candidates to come forward to date. The sixth is Nunakput, where incumbent Jackie Jacobson is stepping down and Tuktoyaktuk senior administrator Lucy Kuptana was the only accepted candidate by 6am on Friday.

No NWT election has had as many as six acclamations since Nunavut became a separate territory in 1999.

On Thursday evening, there was a flurry of activity in some districts.

In Hay River North, incumbent RJ Simpson now faces three challengers: Greg McMeekin, Michael Wallington and Hans Wiedemann.

Vince McKay has joined Wally Schumann and Rocky Simpson in contesting Hay River South.

In Yellowknife North, there will now be at least a three-way contest (subject to any withdrawals) as Jon Howe joined Shauna Morgan and Bruce Valpy on the list.

The Dehcho district – renamed slightly from Deh Cho at the end of the 19th Assembly – looks set to be a four-way contest after Steven Vandell joined incumbent Ron Bonnetrouge, Richard Lafferty and Sheryl Yakeleya.

And Nahendeh is now at least a six-way battle with the formal addition of Hillary Deneron to the list of accepted candidates on Thursday.

Cabin Radio began recording interviews with as many candidates as we can reach on Wednesday. Those interviews will appear as full transcripts on our website in the days after the nomination period closes.