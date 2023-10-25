Five NWT women receive $4,500 De Beers scholarships

Four people from Yellowknife and one from Hay River are recipients of the latest De Beers grants supporting women in science, technology, engineering and math.

Hay River’s Josée Touesnard joins Yellowknife’s Sophie Mahon, Tamara Mathison, Giselle Penney and Cassie Rogers in each receiving $4,500 toward their post-secondary studies.

In all, 10 women from across Canada are receiving grants this year, De Beers said in a press release.

In biographies of each recipient, De Beers said Rogers is studying environmental engineering at the University of Waterloo and plans to eventually return north to “work on making mining better and safer for the environment and people.” Penney is studying biomedical sciences at the University of Calgary with a view to becoming a doctor in the NWT.

Touesnard is enrolled in a bachelor of science program at Queen’s University in Kingston and is contemplating becoming a nurse practitioner in the NWT, the press release stated. Mahon is working toward a biology degree at the University of Alberta and Mathison is studying health sciences at the University of Manitoba. Both also plan to return to the NWT to work in its healthcare system.