NWT Election 2023: Read our Great Slave interviews

Residents of Great Slave can choose between James Lawrance, Kate Reid, Katrina Nokleby or Stacie Arden Smith in the 2023 territorial election.

We’ve interviewed all four candidates, giving each person 15 minutes to discuss their platform, the priorities they’d like to focus on if elected, and the qualities that they believe help to mark them out as a candidate.

Elections NWT’s map of Great Slave for the 2023 election.

James Lawrance wants to use his significant experience as a government employee to create a GNWT that adapts to change and regular MLAs who are more effective. Read James’s interview

Kate Reid, a union local leader and YWCA NWT president, says her platform for election as Yellowknife’s Great Slave MLA is: “Nobody gets left behind.” Read Kate’s interview

Katrina Nokleby promises a more “realistic,” practical approach to what the NWT can get done in her second term – with the Mackenzie Valley Highway a priority. Read Katrina’s interview

Yellowknife hasn’t elected many First Nations MLAs recently. Stacie Arden Smith said she’d use the role to focus on economic regrowth and Indigenous wellness. Read Stacie’s interview

Polling day is November 14. For information about how to vote, head to Elections NWT’s website.