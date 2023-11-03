Yellowknife residents’ group to hold Gaza rally

A group of Yellowknife residents will hold a rally and march through the city’s downtown on Saturday to call for a ceasefire in the continuing conflict between Israel and Hamas.

The group, YK Citizens for Ceasefire, said in a Thursday press release it hoped to share the message that “the killing of civilians must stop.”

Israel’s military said on Thursday it had encircled the Hamas-controlled Gaza City and was attacking various aspects of its infrastructure.

Authorities suggest more than 10,000 people have died in the month-long conflict. Israel began its latest military action after Hamas killed more than 1,400 people in Israel and kidnapped more than 200 others, while Gaza’s Hamas-run health ministry says more than 9,000 people have been killed there.

Saturday’s rally will begin at Yellowknife City Hall at 2:30pm. Organizers said they expect the event to last for two hours, including a march.

YK Citizens for Ceasefire said it is calling for “an immediate ceasefire, restoration of services to the region, and free passage of humanitarian aid where it is needed.”

“This is a peaceful gathering. Acts of hate, threats or violence will not be tolerated,” Thursday’s press release added.