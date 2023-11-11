In pictures: Remembrance and the armed forces in the NWT

As the Northwest Territories remembers the fallen on Remembrance Day 2023, we’ve spent time searching the NWT Archives for photos of past services and the military at work in the North.

Home to tens of thousands of photos, the Yellowknife-based NWT Archives contains many that document major military activities like the World War Two push to build the Canol Trail, a US Army project to build a pipeline carrying oil from Norman Wells to the Yukon. (You can still hike the trail today.)

There are also images from 1950s military exercises like Operation Bulldog, a Cold War-era test in which Canadian Rangers were tasked with defending Yellowknife against a mock enemy invasion.

And there are photos from past Remembrance Days, including 1950s workers putting together the cenotaph in Yellowknife.

On this page, you can explore our selections. You can also carry out a search of your own on the NWT Archives website.

Lex Miller, who worked for the Mackenzie River Transport Company in the early 1940s, took this photo of US troops arriving to build the Canol Trail. He captioned this image in part: “Because of war restrictions we had no idea thousands of men would arrive suddenly. Many died from cold and insects and drownings. MRT Dock, Fort Smith, Summer 1942.” NWT Archives/Lex Miller fonds/N-1986-014: 0017

A military marching band plays at a Canol camp in the early 1940s. NWT Archives/Sam Otto fonds/N-2004-026: 0030

Work on the Canol Road in 1943. NWT Archives/Sam Otto fonds/N-2004-026: 0066

In February 1955, during the Operation Bulldog military exercise, a Bombardier snow machine spent time on Yellowknife’s Back Bay alongside a Canadian military aircraft. NWT Archives/Henry Busse fonds/N-1979-052: 7851

Parachute troops and equipment above the ice outside Yellowknife in the 1950s, during training. NWT Archives/Henry Busse fonds/N-1979-052: 4736

An army cadet receives an award during a Yellowknife ceremony in June 1953. NWT Archives/Henry Busse fonds/N-1979-052: 7355

Akavik’s Remembrance Day ceremony in 1956. NWT Archives/Bern Will Brown fonds/N-2001-002: 05900

The News of the North newspaper reported that at the 1957 cenotaph unveiling ceremony, Yellowknife’s then-mayor Fred Henne had “stressed the important role played by the Canadian Legion in the community.” NWT Archives/Henry Busse fonds/N-1979-052: 7460

Residents watch the 1957 unveiling. NWT Archives/Henry Busse fonds/N-1979-052: 7461

Soldiers stand at attention during the 1957 ceremony. NWT Archives/Henry Busse fonds/N-1979-052: 7459

A Remembrance Day ceremony in Fort Smith in the 1950s. NWT Archives/McCall family fonds/N-2002-022: 0184

A Remembrance Day service in a Hay River school gymnasium in the 1960s. NWT Archives/Ben Hall collection/N-2013-015: 0045

The Vincent Massey Branch memorial as it stood in Petitot Park (now Somba K’e Park), likely in the 1970s. NWT Archives/Northwest Territories. Department of Information fonds/G-1979-023: 2200

Cadets in Yellowknife on Remembrance Day 1976. Tessa Macintosh/NWT Archives/Native Communications Society fonds – Native Press photograph collection/N-2018-010: 03911

Spectators await Yellowknife’s 1976 Remembrance Day parade. Tessa Macintosh/NWT Archives/Native Communications Society fonds – Native Press photograph collection/N-2018-010: 03912

Bagpipers at a Remembrance Day parade in 1980. Harold Barnaby/NWT Archives/Native Communications Society fonds – Native Press photograph collection/N-2018-010: 07711

People gather at Yellowknife’s DND mess in December 1994. NWT Archives/YK Photo fonds/N-2019-001: 1456