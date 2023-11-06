Second-degree murder sentencing set for May in Hay River

A man convicted of killing an 18-year-old woman in Hay River three years ago is set to be sentenced in the community this spring.

James Colosimo, 35, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder on October 18, as first reported by the CBC, after a statement he gave to police was found admissible as evidence.

In NWT Supreme Court in Yellowknife on Monday, Justice Shannon Smallwood – along with Crown and defence lawyers – agreed on the dates of May 2 and 3, 2024 for a two-day sentencing hearing in Hay River.

Smallwood said while May is still months away, it is five weeks earlier than a previous sentencing date set for June 13 and 14.

Under the Criminal Code, second-degree murder carries a minimum sentence of life in prison, with no chance of parole for at least 10 years and possibly for up to 25 years.

RCMP charged Colosimo with murder in September 2020, shortly after Meg Kruger was found deceased at a home in Hay River.

Kruger graduated from Diamond Jenness Secondary School in 2019. She has five siblings.