GNWT issues appeal over caribou harvesting near Inuvik-Tuk Highway

The NWT government has issued a public appeal for help investigating the “alleged illegal harvest of caribou” near a section of the Inuvik-Tuktoyaktuk Highway.

The NWT’s Department of Environment and Climate Change says it is looking into reports of “caribou allegedly being loaded into a dark blue Dodge truck with a skidoo in the back” near the highway’s km 90 marker on Saturday, November 4.

In a Facebook post, the department said that section of highway is part of a wildlife management area “where harvest of caribou is closed by regulation.”

Anyone who has any information that could be relevant to the investigation is asked to call 867-678-0289.