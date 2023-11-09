90 km/h gusts, -35 wind chill forecast for Ulukhaktok on Friday

A blizzard warning issued for Ulukhaktok on Friday predicts sustained winds of 60 km/h with gusts reaching 90 km/h.

East winds will begin to strengthen on Thursday night, Environment and Climate Change Canada said in a warning issued on Thursday afternoon.

Winds are expected to reach their strongest late on Friday, which will make “blizzard conditions likely” at that time.

“Poor visibility in blowing snow will develop and persist into early Saturday. Wind chill values will be near -35,” ECCC stated in its warning.

“Conditions will gradually improve by Saturday evening as winds ease.”

Last month, some residents worked for hours in the dead of night to rescue boats from a storm that sent waves across a shoreline road and threatened to pull vessels out to sea.