Yellowknife’s first ice depth measurements of 2023 are out

The Great Slave Snowmobile Association has published its first list of ice depths around Yellowknife for the 2023-24 winter season.

Each November, the association spends a few weeks testing ice thickness on various city lakes and publishing the results.

The city recommends residents wait until ice is at least six inches thick before crossing frozen lakes. Even then, thickness can vary considerably from point to point, so take care.

Tests carried out on Sunday, November 12 suggest only a few lakes have so far reached the recommended six-inch depth.

Those are Fault Lake (next to the ski club), Frame Lake and one section of Range Lake.

Follow the association’s Facebook page for updates.