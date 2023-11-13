Frankfurt flight diverts to Yellowknife over medical emergency

An Airbus A330 bound from Frankfurt to Calgary diverted to Yellowknife on Monday afternoon after reporting a medical emergency.

Discover Airlines flight 4Y 76 had just crossed the border between Nunavut and the Northwest Territories when its crew elected to divert to Yellowknife, landing in the territorial capital at 3pm.

An ambulance was waiting after the crew reported a passenger in distress.

Discover Airlines is a German leisure airline. It was known as Eurowings Discover until a September rebranding.

Discover serves Calgary and offers a seasonal route to Halifax from its Frankfurt hub, among other destinations.

The Airbus A330-200 series, which can carry more than 200 passengers, is rarely seen in Yellowknife, where Boeing 737s and smaller aircraft operate most routes.

There was no immediate news of the passenger’s well-being.