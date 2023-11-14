Police charge three after Inuvik drug raid

Three people face charges related to drug trafficking after RCMP raided Inuvik’s Lakeview Manor apartment complex last week.

RCMP said Inuvik resident Marcia Day, 47, and BC residents Wellington Cardozo, 24, and 21-year-old Hindowa Sama all face charges connected to possessing the proceeds of crime and drug possession for the purpose of trafficking.

The charges have yet to be proven in court.

The Lakeview Manor search involved a significant police presence around Boot Lake Road on Thursday last week.

“During the search, RCMP recovered approximately 32 grams of crack cocaine and over $7,000 in cash,” police stated on Tuesday.

“Officers also recovered a number of mobile phones and weapons, including bear spray.”

Separately, RCMP said a woman has been charged with assaulting a police officer after an incident early on Saturday morning.

Officers were arresting a man accused of a break-and-enter when a woman “tried to prevent officers from making the arrest,” RCMP asserted, including grabbing an officer from behind and pulling them to the ground.

Police said the woman, 33, is also charged with uttering threats to cause death and the man, 29, is charged with break-and-enter and mischief.