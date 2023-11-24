Acho Dene Koe First Nation to deliver December community update

Fort Liard’s Acho Dene Koe First Nation will hold a community meeting on December 6 at which residents can expect “a pile of information” from leadership, a Q&A period, and the opportunity to share their input on next steps.

The First Nation said the meeting – advertised on Facebook – will cover progress on land claims, self-government and specific claims being negotiated between leadership in the Northwest Territories, Yukon, British Columbia and the federal government.

These are stand-alone negotiations, unrelated to the Dehcho Process that covers much of the region, said ADKFN lead negotiator Steven Steeves.

Steeves said the First Nation’s traditional territory expands past NWT borders and into the Yukon and BC, making its negotiations unique.

“Acho Dene Koe doing a stand-alone treaty doesn’t mean we don’t agree with the Dehcho,” he added.

“Our main goal is to deal with the NWT government – to make a partnership with them, because we are part of the Northwest Territories – but we also need to make partnerships with BC and the Yukon, and also Canada.”

The meeting was originally scheduled for September but was delayed until December due to scheduling conflicts.

Chief and council will be present alongside members of the negotiation teams, legal counsel and Steeves.

The First Nation’s land and economic development offices will share updates on topics like land use planning and the operations of NorZinc, the company working to open a zinc, lead and silver mine at nearby Prairie Creek.

“This is a time to let everyone know what’s going on and if they have more problems or questions, then that’s the time we’ll speak upon them,” said Steeves.

“Hopefully, by the time this meeting’s over, people will understand and will leave the meeting with a smile on their face.”