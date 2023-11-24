In pictures: MLAs are sworn in on a new note of optimism

The request is a little ridiculous. First, look like you’re happy. Then, look like a bad thing just happened.

Multiple news outlets circulated among newly sworn-in MLAs at a Friday reception, trying to take two photos that might define their next four years.

A smiling photo looks tasteless next to a bad news story, and a glum face looks silly if the news is good – that’s why you try to get two stock images of each politician.

Of those two, no prizes for guessing which expressions were used the most in the past four years of news articles.

As they were sworn into office by Commissioner Margaret Thom on Friday, the 20th Legislative Assembly’s MLAs uniformly sounded optimistic about the task ahead.

It’s easy to sound positive and eager at the start. This time four years ago, the 19th Assembly’s MLAs were saying much the same thing – until Covid-19 arrived a few months into their term.

Who knows what might derail the latest crop of 19 MLAs, but they insist their group is one with enough experience and capability to get things done collectively.

“We’re going to make some headway,” said new Dehcho MLA Sheryl Yakeleya, “and we’re going to work together. That’s what I’m optimistic about.”

“I think the mojo is coming back,” said Kieron Testart, the new Range Lake MLA, who missed the past four years after serving as Kam Lake’s MLA between 2015 and 2019.

“We respect everyone who’s worked in this building. It’s a really tough job. But the 19th Assembly let some people down,” Testart said, “and I think there’s a lot of hope and optimism that the 20th won’t. I think we have the right team to make that result happen.”

“This is a really good group of people, and we’re all listening,” said Great Slave MLA Kate Reid. “We’re all actually taking in what other folks are saying. It’s very positive.”

Kate Reid, the Great Slave MLA. Ollie Williams/Cabin Radio

Commissioner Margaret Thom begins Friday’s ceremony. Ollie Williams/Cabin Radio

Sheryl Yakeleya. Ollie Williams/Cabin Radio

The swearing-in turns MLAs-elect into full MLAs, the first stage in setting up the new government. A premier and cabinet will be chosen by those MLAs in the next two weeks.

Friday’s ceremony involved all 19 MLAs repeating an oath of allegiance to the King, an oath of loyalty to the NWT people and an oath of office, each printed for them on laminated cards.

If the group’s ability to read several paragraphs out loud together is an indicator, unity may be hard to find in the years ahead. The lengthy oath of office, in particular, had become a mumbled cacophony by its end.

Beyond the day’s rituals, though, some MLAs found broader meaning in the event than simply the formal start of work.

From left: George Nerysoo, Jane Weyallon Armstrong and Shane Thompson. Ollie Williams/Cabin Radio

Jane Weyallon Armstrong, beginning her first full term as the Monfwi MLA, wore a pin featuring a photograph of her late parents, Melanie and Edward Weyallon.

“Today is Friday, where you honour loved ones that have passed on. Our Elders have said that. They are here with us in spirit,” Weyallon Armstrong said.

Richard Edjericon, entering his first full term representing Tu Nedhé-Wiilideh, wore a medallion from the signing of Treaty 8 by Chief Drygeese and Chief Edjericon in 1900.

The medallion has been handed down through a line of Dettah chiefs. Chief Ernest Betsina, elected earlier this year, accompanied the medallion and Edjericon to Friday’s swearing-in.

Richard Edjericon, left, and Chief Ernest Betsina. Ollie Williams/Cabin Radio

A treaty medallion worn by Richard Edjericon. Ollie Williams/Cabin Radio

“The oath we have signed today recognizes that we have to respect the treaties, so I wore this specifically for that today. It’s an honour to wear this,” Edjericon said.

“The treaties are alive and well and we want to make sure that is recognized in this government, and that everybody understands it.”

Asked what he expects from the 20th Assembly, Chief Betsina added: “We are the biggest population in the Northwest Territories, Aboriginal people, so I’m hoping the MLAs will listen to the people when they go to the communities, because they’re the ones that voted them in.”

Frame Lake MLA Julian Morse, right. Ollie Williams/Cabin Radio

Hay River MLAs RJ Simpson, left, and Vince McKay. Ollie Williams/Cabin Radio

Expectations are the next thing MLAs must jointly tackle.

A priority-setting exercise that’s likely to last until February begins on Monday next week, and candidates for premier will deliver public speeches setting out their bids on Thursday.

“I’m going to look for people who are going to help the Territories, who are willing to listen to the Territories. Maybe having people who listen a little bit more outside the Yellowknife region,” said Hay River South MLA Vince McKay, asked what he wants to hear from those candidates.

“Smaller communities are suffering and I think we need to concentrate on them.”

Weyallon Armstrong echoed McKay’s view that smaller communities must be supported, adding that prioritizing relations with Indigenous governments is a must.

Yakeleya said: “I want help with my riding. We need help with the fires. I need help with rebuilding Enterprise.”

Shauna Morgan, right, greets a daughter of Caroline Wawzonek, left. Ollie Williams/Cabin Radio

Sahtu MLA Danny McNeely, left. Ollie Williams/Cabin Radio

From left: Lesa Semmler and Caitlin Cleveland. Ollie Williams/Cabin Radio

Caitlin Cleveland, acclaimed to a second term as Kam Lake MLA, is hotly tipped to enter cabinet. She said she wants each candidate for premier to outline how they see their leadership role within cabinet.

“That means not only leading other members and providing a mentorship role, but how they intend to lead cabinet to the legacy they’d like the 20th Assembly to leave behind,” she said.

So what are those candidates themselves saying?

RJ Simpson, Caroline Wawzonek, Lesa Semmler, Shane Thompson and Kieron Testart are the MLAs who’ve publicly discussed running for the premiership.

Simpson said his platform would emerge when he makes his speech on Thursday, but – in describing his own Hay River North district’s issues, ranging from fires and floods to public safety and healthcare – said safety and security were the core of what the government must address.

“We need to get back to basics in a lot of ways,” he said.

Wawzonek said she was focused on one-to-one meetings with MLAs in the days ahead to understand their views.

Christmas decorations hang above the Great Hall, where MLAs congregated after their ceremony. Ollie Williams/Cabin Radio

Inuvik Boot Lake MLA Denny Rodgers. Ollie Williams/Cabin Radio

Nunakput MLA Lucy Kuptana talks to Range Lake MLA Kieron Testart. Ollie Williams/Cabin Radio

Testart, calling for a fresh set of eyes at the top, said change must also run deeper.

“If we just change premiers, change ministers, change members but the system stays the same, the policies stay the same, the process has stayed the same, that’s not the change people voted for,” he said.

Thompson, entering his third term, said the difference he offers is a life lived in some of the NWT’s smaller communities.

“This will be probably 40 years of my life given to public service, after this,” he said.

“I don’t shy away from controversy. I take ownership when things are not right. Sometimes, you’re in a spot where you’ve got to make some hard decisions and you’ve got to do what’s right for the people at the end of the day.

“It may not be popular, but you’ve got to do what you’ve got to do.”