RCMP ‘investigating suspicious death’ in Yellowknife

Ollie Williams
A file photo of an RCMP vehicle. Sarah Pruys/Cabin Radio

Police in Yellowknife say they are investigating what they termed a suspicious death at a home on 47 Street.

In a news release, police said they had been called just before 3am on Saturday over “a report of a person who was laying on the ground.”

“RCMP attended and located an unresponsive man who was determined to be deceased by EMS. This incident remains under investigation,” RCMP stated.

“The Northwest Territories RCMP Major Crime Unit and Forensic Identification Section are leading the investigation and there will be an increased police presence in the area throughout the day.”

No further information was immediately available.

