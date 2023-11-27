Freezing rain warning for some NWT highways on Monday

Drivers west and south of Great Slave Lake are being warned to prepare for freezing rain throughout much of Monday.

In an advisory issued late on Sunday evening, Environment and Climate Change Canada said parts of highways 1, 5 and 6 could become icy and slippery.

The advisory covered roads around Hay River, Fort Smith, Enterprise, Fort Providence and Fort Resolution.

“Freezing rain will begin Monday morning and end in the afternoon,” the federal agency stated.

“Conditions are expected to be worse for areas west and south of Great Slave Lake, particularly along sections of Highways 1, 5, and 6.”

Meanwhile, a separate advisory warned of dense fog overnight from Sunday into Monday around Hay River and Enterprise.

“The fog is expected to lift by Monday morning,” the second advisory stated.