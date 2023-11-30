Fire marshal investigating fire at Yellowknife’s Crestview Manor

The Office of the Fire Marshal is investigating a fire that broke out at an apartment building in Yellowknife early on Thursday morning.

According to the City of Yellowknife, firefighters received a call for service at Crestview Manor on 52 Avenue at 12:45am.

When crews arrived, smoke and flames were seen coming from a suite on the first floor of the building. Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire and prevent it from spreading to other units.

Damage to Crestview Manor in Yellowknife on November 30, 2023. Emily Blake/Cabin Radio

The city said in a news release that two fire trucks, two ambulances and 13 firefighters responded to the fire.

“The initial firefighters who arrived on scene acted quickly and decisively to control the fire and contain it to one unit of the apartment complex, which prevented the fire from causing more damage,” the city wrote.

The city said no injuries were reported and tenants on the upper floors were able to return to their apartments.

The scene has been turned over to the fire marshal’s office for further investigation.