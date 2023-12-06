‘Significant increase in flu cases’ in Yellowknife

The NWT – and Yellowknife in particular – is in the grip of a “significant increase” in flu cases, the territory’s chief public health officer says.

Dr Kami Kandola’s office said the increase became apparent over the past week, and the majority of cases were reported in Yellowknife.

The territory said Alberta had also recorded “widespread influenza activity” for the past few weeks.

“As we enter the holiday season and anticipate an influx of returning students and visitors, it is strongly recommended that individuals aged six months and older stay up to date on their flu vaccines,” Dr Kandola’s office stated.

“This is particularly important for those who are at high risk of influenza-related illness and those who regularly interact with high-risk populations.”

The territory says children aged six months to five years, adults aged over 65, people who are pregnant, people in isolated areas, residents of care facilities and people with chronic conditions are among those at higher risk.

Vaccination against the flu “is crucial, especially if you are planning to travel over the holidays,” the territory stated.

“Students returning home from post-secondary institutions should be vaccinated before travelling, as it takes approximately 14 days after vaccination to achieve protection.”

To schedule a flu shot, visit the NWT health authority’s website for more information.