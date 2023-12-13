Fort Resolution’s ice rink reopens after four years, says chief

Fort Resolution’s Lakeview Arena opened for public skating last month, Chief Louis Balsillie says, after four years out of action.

The Deninu Kųę́ First Nation’s chief said “positive things” are now happening in the community.

“This week, we finished painting it and putting in the lines and circle,” he told Cabin Radio as the rink reopened. “Our community was under a lot of heartache with money. The hamlet was broke, so we couldn’t open the arena.”

The NWT government replaced Fort Resolution’s council with an administrator earlier this year, in large part over financial concerns. Some members of the removed council have blamed the NWT’s Department of Municipal and Community Affairs for the circumstances that allowed the hamlet’s finances to deteriorate.

The territory has said the Hamlet of Fort Resolution owes at least $2.5 million.

Balsillie said the community had received funding from the Gahcho Kué diamond mine to open its arena last year, but that opening couldn’t take place until recently because a fire alarm panel wasn’t up to code.

Hockey lines painted over the ice in Lakeview Arena. Photo: Submitted

Rowe’s Construction offered 25 hockey uniforms for kids three years ago, Balsillie recalled, adding those will now be handed out to residents.

Balsillie said he hopes an operational arena, youth centre, fitness centre and newly built sliding hill will help youth engage in recreational activities.

“It is great for our community,” he said, “because the kids have more to do instead of being out on the streets.”