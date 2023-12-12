Yellowknife will call on NWT to make Gaza ceasefire request

Yellowknife councillors have rejected a request to write to the federal government in support of a full Gaza ceasefire, but will ask the NWT’s new premier to do so.

YK Citizens for Ceasefire had called on the city to adopt a resolution supporting a permanent ceasefire in Gaza. Several members of the citizens’ group reiterated that request at Monday night’s council meeting before councillors voted on three related motions.

“Voting on these resolutions and passing these resolutions I think most clearly sends the message that Yellowknife city council understands there is a failure of leadership at the top of our country by failing to call for a permanent ceasefire,” Derek Lindman said.

“Voting yes to these resolutions also sends the message that Yellowknife knows its importance in the world and knows what it means to be part of a vibrant democracy where every voice matters.”

The first motion stated that Mayor Rebecca Alty would write a letter requesting “that the federal government call for an immediate ceasefire and halt to violence by both the state of Israel and Hamas; the restoration of basic services including food, water, power, fuel, communications, and medical services to the population of Gaza; the immediate release of all hostages, unhindered access for humanitarian aid for all those in need and to work to ensure the safety of both Israelis and Palestinians.”

Councillors Cat McGurk, Ben Hendriksen, Tom McLennan and Ryan Fequet voted in favour of the motion.

“This is not an issue where I can be silent,” Hendriksen said. “This is an issue of fundamental rights.”

Hendriksen said of the nearly 100 messages he had received from residents on the subject, at least 85 percent had been supportive of the motions. Of the remaining 15 percent, he said many expressed the view that council should not speak on issues beyond its jurisdiction, while “a small handful” were concerned that supporting the motions would mean the city was taking a side in the conflict.

“The political responsibility falls on our shoulders when federal governments are silent,” McGurk added.

“We represent the public and we represent the interests of Canadian residents. And if the federal government is not doing their part to uphold their own sort-of agreed-upon position in international affairs, then we have to at least hold them to account.”

‘Stay in our lane’

Councillors Stacie Arden Smith, Steve Payne, Garett Cochrane and Rob Warburton voted against the motion.

Arden Smith, Payne and Cochrane said while they personally supported an end to violence and lasting peace in the region, they did not believe the city had the authority to speak to the federal government on issues of international affairs.

“There is hurt and there is suffering happening in this community due to this conflict, and I deeply apologize to all if this decision here has made and added to it,” Cochrane said, “but there is a weight to the oath we take to sit in these chairs, to be given these platforms – and part of that weight, to me, is to separate how we feel versus how we think.”

Cochrane said he felt the first motion would hold future councils to a precedent that exceeds the city’s legal authority.

“I’m not in favour of any war,” Payne said, adding he planned to email NWT MP Michael McLeod with his concerns.

But Payne said his personal views were separate from his professional role as a city councillor.

“I want us to stay in our lane, but I respect everybody’s opinion,” he said.

Arden Smith agreed the matter was outside the responsibilities of mayor and council. She pointed to previous discussions on whether the city should weigh in on international relations related to the raising of international flags at City Hall.

Arden Smith instead encouraged residents to write to the premier, MP and federal government.

“I know this issue hits many residents hard and I’m no exception,” she said.

“For myself, when we’re discussing mandates, I don’t want to hold the next council to this precedence of being able to delve into foreign affairs. This is not our wheelhouse.”

As votes for and against the motion were tied, it failed to pass.

Councillors unanimously passed the two other motions.

Mayor and council will now ask Premier RJ Simpson to write a letter to the federal government with the same requests detailed in the first failed motion.

Councillors also supported the statement that they “condemn all acts of anti-semitism, anti-Palestinian racism and Islamophobia in our community, and will work to ensure our community is just, safe and welcoming for all.”