Yellowknife councillors to consider ceasefire support request

A group of Yellowknife residents is calling on the city to adopt a resolution of support for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza.

Derek Lindman, a spokesperson for YK Citizens for Ceasefire, made the request at a council meeting on Monday night.

“We are united around the principle that the killing of civilians must stop,” he said. “There must be an immediate ceasefire and restoration of services to the region, including electricity, water and internet, and free passage of humanitarian aid where it is needed in Gaza.”

Lindman said while some people may feel a ceasefire resolution is outside the city’s mandate, other Canadian cities have called on the federal government to support a ceasefire. Examples he provided included Burnaby as well as the mayors of Edmonton, London and Toronto.

“Joining in this call would demonstrate Yellowknife’s commitment to human rights when expressing this commitment isn’t easy,” he said.

“In this time, we need all the leadership that we have, because we’re having a failure of leadership at the top.”

Derek Lindman carries a sign reading “ceasefire” at a march organized by YK Citizens for Ceasefire outside City Hall. Emily Blake/Cabin Radio

Lindman said YK Citizens for Ceasefire also plans to ask newly elected Legislative Assembly members for their support.

Melaw Nakehk’o, a Dene artist, filmmaker and moosehide tanner, also asked city councillors to call for a ceasefire and express solidarity with Palestinians at Monday’s meeting.

“We are such a diverse community. We have a beautiful community of Muslims in Yellowknife that are very much a part of our community, that I continue to learn from,” she said.

“It’s important for us to recognize what’s going on, and to recognize what the community is saying and what we’re asking for, and that our support will be heard throughout Canada and the world.”

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has supported a “humanitarian pause” in the conflict rather than a full ceasefire.

Last week, Trudeau praised an agreement to release hostages taken by Hamas and a humanitarian pause in Gaza. But he said efforts are still needed to achieve long-term peace in the region.

“We will continue to support a two-state solution where a peaceful, prosperous and safe Palestinian state thrives alongside a peaceful, prosperous and safe state of Israel,” he said in a statement.

City councillors plan to discuss the request to support a ceasefire at a meeting next week.

Councillor Tom McLennan has already publicly shared his thoughts in a Facebook post, which was updated after this article was first published.

“I believe it is within the purview of the city to ask the federal government to call for a long-term ceasefire,” he wrote. “I support the idea of writing a letter and support the resolution proposed by YK Citizens for Ceasefire.”

McLennan invited residents who disagree or want to share their perspective to contact him.