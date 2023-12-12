RJ Simpson announces new cabinet’s portfolios

Housing will be overseen by Lucy Kuptana, environment and climate change by Jay Macdonald and health by Lesa Semmler in Premier RJ Simpson’s new cabinet.

His assignment of portfolios to the six ministers was made public on Tuesday afternoon.

Simpson remains minister of justice, a title he held under Caroline Cochrane, as well as being the minister of executive and Indigenous affairs and government house leader.

Caitlin Cleveland becomes the education and industry minister. Vince McKay assumes responsibility for municipal and community affairs.

Caroline Wawzonek, the finance and industry minister under Cochrane, retains finance and takes control of infrastructure. She’s also the minister responsible for the NWT Power Corporation, as well as being the deputy premier.

Kuptana will be the minister responsible for the status of women alongside her responsibility for housing. McKay also has responsibility for the WSCC and Public Utilities Board.

“Our collective goal is clear: to ensure our actions today create a lasting and beneficial impact for all our communities,” Simpson was quoted as saying in a news release.

“It’s about finding common ground and working together to build a future where every voice is heard, and every community thrives.”

The news release stated all appointments took effect on Monday.

In full

Here’s the list of departments (plus housing, which technically remains an agency) and their assigned ministers.

ECC: Macdonald

ECE: Cleveland

EIA: Simpson

Finance: Wawzonek

Health: Semmler

Housing: Kuptana

Infrastructure: Wawzonek

ITI: Cleveland

Justice: Simpson

Maca: McKay

