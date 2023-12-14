Fort Simpson ice crossing to open ‘by December 17’

The Liard River ice crossing that connects Fort Simpson to the NWT’s highways is set to open by December 17, the territory’s Department of Infrastructure says.

That’ll be the latest opening date on record for the Liard crossing. The previous latest in the NWT government’s published record was December 14 in 1993.

Over the past 20 years, the average opening date has been November 28.

Mayor of Fort Simpson Sean Whelly earlier said he expected the crossing to open as late as December 20. Whelly said he had been told the separate N’dulee ice crossing from Fort Simpson toward Wrigley was set to open on Monday, December 18.

Having initially said it had little to no guidance on an opening date, the Department of Infrastructure provided a Thursday update in which it said staff and contractors were now “able to safely get equipment on the Liard River crossing to Fort Simpson to start the final steps of building the crossing.”

“The crossing is anticipated to open for the season by December 17, but we note that this is subject to change based on conditions,” the department added, asserting that predicting the opening date is tricky as conditions shift.

“The ice will be checked tomorrow and any updates will be shared at that time,” the department stated.

Each fall and spring, Fort Simpson loses all road access to the outside world when the Liard freezes and then breaks up again. In the fall, residents are used to waiting after the ferry service stops for the river to freeze and the ice crossing to open.

But a wait this deep into December is practically unheard-of, and has consequences for business and residents alike. Supplies cost more money to bring in and it’s costlier to leave town, too, if you have to opt for a flight or helicopter ride.

Whelly said having an anticipated opening date would allow residents to finally plan their travel and shopping as the holiday season fast approaches.

When it opens, the crossing’s weight restriction ordinarily starts at 5,000 kg – the standard for cars. Depending on the weather, that restrictions usually bumps up to 10,000 kg by the second week of operation, according to Whelly.

“They certainly want to try to get people out of the community before Christmas if they can get it up to the 5,000 kg. But that’s the minimum,” said Whelly. “It’s a safety thing.”

Whelly said residents are anxious to cross the river. Some have already been crossing by foot or snowmobile, and some leave a vehicle on each side.

Despite the delay, Whelly said he hasn’t heard any complaints. Last week, a Facebook post by the Łı́ı́dlı̨ı̨ Kų́ę́ First Nation thanking the contractors “who tirelessly construct our ice bridges” received dozens of shares from grateful residents.

“Contractors have been doing as much as they can,” said Whelly.

“People are just being patient, but they’re anxious to get out, I’m sure. This town will just be half-empty as soon as that ice bridge is open.”