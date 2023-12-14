YK Citizens for Ceasefire says Trudeau’s ceasefire support overdue

A group of Yellowknife residents advocating for a ceasefire in Gaza say Canada’s recent support of a full ceasefire in the conflict is welcome but overdue.

In a joint statement with the prime ministers of Australia and New Zealand on Tuesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he supported “international efforts towards a sustainable ceasefire” and recognized both Israel’s right to exist and Palestinians’ right to self-determination.

The statement called for the unconditional release of all hostages, the protection of civilians and civilian infrastructure, and unimpeded humanitarian access to those affected.

“We condemn rising antisemitism, Islamophobia, and anti-Arab sentiment in our countries and around the world and remain firmly committed to combatting prejudice, hatred, and violent extremism,” the statement read.

Trudeau had previously declined to call for a full ceasefire in Gaza, instead supporting a “humanitarian pause” in the conflict between Hamas and Israel.

Canada was among countries on Tuesday voting in favour of a non-binding resolution at the United Nations calling for “an immediate humanitarian ceasefire” in the conflict. While not all Liberal members agreed with the move, NWT MP Michael McLeod was among those who wanted Trudeau to back a ceasefire.

“It is welcome,” Derek Lindman, a spokesperson for YK Citizens for Ceasefire said, “but we absolutely condemn the length of time it took.”

Lindman pointed to the death toll in the conflict as well as attacks on hospitals and shelters.

“We also have to face the reality that the killing of civilians hasn’t stopped,” he said. “Canada will need to step up not only diplomatic but economic pressure to do so, we feel.”

Lindman said the group was happy with a recent decision by Yellowknife councillors to request that the NWT’s new premier write to the federal government in support of a ceasefire in Gaza, among other measures.

“We consider it to be a victory for democracy,” he said. “There was some criticism about whether Yellowknife was big enough to matter, and we absolutely believe that every voice matters.”

In a split decision, city council defeated a motion that would have seen the mayor directly advocate for the federal government to support a ceasefire. Some councillors argued that was outside the municipality’s jurisdiction, but they backed a measure asking the territory’s premier to do the same.

In a statement to Cabin Radio, Premier RJ Simpson acknowledged city council’s motion and highlighted Canada’s vote in favour of the UN resolution.

“This action aligns with the spirit of the council’s motion, emphasizing the need for an immediate cessation of violence and the provision of humanitarian aid,” the statement read.

“Therefore, the premier believes the request has been addressed at the international level, and Canada’s stance remains clear in supporting peace and humanitarian efforts in the region.”

Lindman said the group plans to “pursue all avenues” to continue advocating for a ceasefire in Gaza, particularly at the territorial and federal levels.

“We need to continue to work to provide good political pressure,” he said.